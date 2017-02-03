BlueLinx completes sale, lease agreement of Tampa distribution facility
BlueLinx Holdings Inc., 4300 Wildwood Parkway in Marietta, has sold its Tampa, Florida, distribution facility generating about $4.8 million in net proceeds while simultaneously entering into a 15-year lease with multiple renewal options with the new owner of the facility.
