BlueLinx completes sale, lease agreement of Tampa distribution facility

BlueLinx Holdings Inc., 4300 Wildwood Parkway in Marietta, has sold its Tampa, Florida, distribution facility generating about $4.8 million in net proceeds while simultaneously entering into a 15-year lease with multiple renewal options with the new owner of the facility.

