Bloomquist holds on for Friday LOLMDS win at East Bay

Defending Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champion Scott Bloomquist held off series newcomer Josh Richards to win the Friday night's Winternationals feature at East Bay Raceway Park in Tampa, Florida. It was Bloomquist's eighth career win at the 3/8-mile oval and the 78th of his career in LOLMDS competition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.