Better Call Behnken: Tampa TV repair shop lied about Samsung affiliation
According to its business card, Instant TV Repair, based at 4625 N. Manhattan Ave. in Tampa, is an authorized service center of Sony, Samsung, LG and Mitsubishi. But a Samsung spokeswoman tells 8 On Your Side that claim is not true.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLA.
