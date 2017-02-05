Bay area radio personality continues to mourn daughter's death
For three long years, a popular Tampa Bay area radio personality has lived with two burning questions: Who killed his daughter and why? Dave Sizemore, who goes by name Dave "Flashman" Morgan on during his afternoon drive-slot on Q105 visited his daughter's grave on Sunday afternoon. 'Flash,' was surrounded by family members, friends and listeners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLA.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need help and I Mean need help
|13 hr
|JimmieBallGame
|5
|St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13)
|13 hr
|Freddie
|17
|Ybor city
|15 hr
|law dog
|1
|Police investigate Florida sex club (Apr '08)
|20 hr
|Humid Phart
|95
|Clara 'Lee' McLean
|Feb 2
|Arnold
|1
|Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar...
|Feb 2
|Whip Tizzy
|3
|Help for a Women's Body, that is if you care fo...
|Jan 31
|linda35ny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC