Bay area radio personality continues ...

Bay area radio personality continues to mourn daughter's death

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WFLA

For three long years, a popular Tampa Bay area radio personality has lived with two burning questions: Who killed his daughter and why? Dave Sizemore, who goes by name Dave "Flashman" Morgan on during his afternoon drive-slot on Q105 visited his daughter's grave on Sunday afternoon. 'Flash,' was surrounded by family members, friends and listeners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLA.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need help and I Mean need help 13 hr JimmieBallGame 5
News St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13) 13 hr Freddie 17
Ybor city 15 hr law dog 1
News Police investigate Florida sex club (Apr '08) 20 hr Humid Phart 95
News Clara 'Lee' McLean Feb 2 Arnold 1
News Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar... Feb 2 Whip Tizzy 3
Help for a Women's Body, that is if you care fo... Jan 31 linda35ny 1
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,308 • Total comments across all topics: 278,598,563

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC