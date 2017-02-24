Authorities investigating small fire outside of New Tampa mosque
A fire was reported at a Hillsborough County mosque on Friday morning. Members of the mosque reacted to the news The Hillsbourgh County Fire Rescue received a call around 2:09 a.m. local time Friday about a fire at the Islamic Society of New Tampa in Thonotosassa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Piece of My Past (Jul '09)
|23 hr
|Piece of My Past
|7
|Roxi
|Thu
|ishbu
|2
|Need help and I Mean need help
|Thu
|ishbu
|7
|Illegal Alien Raped, Impregnated 11-Year-Old Gi...
|Thu
|MAGA2016
|1
|Allowing young daughter to have sex. (Aug '15)
|Thu
|devin
|4
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Feb 22
|Dead Mothers Club
|118
|fox 13 should replace russell rhodes (Jan '11)
|Feb 22
|Renee
|101
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC