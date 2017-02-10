10 Greatest Technical Death Metal Bands
Few bands can be relentlessly brutal and compositionally sophisticated at the same time, but these 10 acts have balanced both dynamics with sheer brilliance. The origins of technical death metal trace back to the 1980s when death metal was starting to emerge from Tampa, Fla.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWBN-FM Burton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need help and I Mean need help
|6 hr
|JimmieBallGame
|5
|St. Pete Pride could draw record crowd (Jun '13)
|7 hr
|Freddie
|17
|Ybor city
|9 hr
|law dog
|1
|Police investigate Florida sex club (Apr '08)
|14 hr
|Humid Phart
|95
|Clara 'Lee' McLean
|Feb 2
|Arnold
|1
|Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar...
|Feb 2
|Whip Tizzy
|3
|Help for a Women's Body, that is if you care fo...
|Jan 31
|linda35ny
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC