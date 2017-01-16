Wife of Pulse Nightclub Gunman Omar Mateen Arrested in San Francisco
The wife of the gunman who carried out a mass shooting an Orlando, Florida, nightclub was arrested by the FBI today in San Francisco, the FBI and her lawyer said. Gunman Omar Mateen's wife, Noor Salman, faces two federal charges: obstruction of justice and aiding and abetting the attempted provision of material support to a foreign terrorist organization.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
