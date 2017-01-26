Wet Seal to shutter all stores, including ones in St. Petersburg and Tampa
Wet Seal, a women's fashion mall retailer that was big with teenagers in the '90s, is closing all of its stores. The company announced it would shutter all stores and its California corporate headquarters this month after struggling for two years to find a buyer or new investors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Want to make easy money?
|20 hr
|wtf
|2
|Lawsuit Alleges Illegal Debt Collection Practic... (May '07)
|Jan 25
|Debbie Casagranda
|319
|tampa bay mugshots
|Jan 25
|Nick
|3
|Oldsmar man pleads not-guilty in alleged telema... (Nov '07)
|Jan 24
|Strike3
|16
|Need help and I Mean need help
|Jan 22
|Dave
|2
|Joshua Fisher from USF pre med
|Jan 18
|Mad Michelle
|1
|Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar...
|Jan 17
|Useless Dogs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC