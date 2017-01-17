Weekend Forecast: Quiet Friday ahead of widespread downpours, severe storms on Sunday
A mostly dry, warm Friday across Tampa Bay will give way to breezy conditions and then widespread rain and severe thunderstorms on Sunday, forecasters said. Folks attending the Gasparilla Children's Parade along Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa on Saturday afternoon should expect pleasant conditions, Batey said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joshua Fisher from USF pre med
|Jan 18
|Mad Michelle
|1
|Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar...
|Jan 17
|Useless Dogs
|1
|Lyzayne (malcolm) whitaker
|Jan 16
|question
|2
|An Item to help with pain
|Jan 15
|Interesting
|2
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|Jan 15
|ROFLMAO
|1,013
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Jan 13
|Geezer Files
|115
|Laser Spine Institute...anyone know about this ... (Sep '12)
|Jan 10
|Dessi
|19
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC