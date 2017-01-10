Watch Tampa Police Arrest Activists for Feeding the Homeless Without a Permit
Tampa police officers arrested seven Food Not Bombs members on Saturday for the vile crime of providing hot meals to the homeless without a permit. According to the Tampa Bay Time s , Tampa police had earlier warned the local chapter of Food Not Bombs that they needed a facility use permit to set up in a public park.
