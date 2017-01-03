Video shows mob burglarizing grocery store
Surveillance video shows a mob of people burglarizing a Tampa grocery store. Tampa Police are asking for help to locate the mob of people who burglarized a Tampa grocery store.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|VIDEO: Here Is How You REALLY Pronounce IKEA (May '16)
|5 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Car burglars target subdivisions near U.S. 301 (Mar '08)
|6 hr
|natalia
|28
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|19 hr
|Help
|1,008
|All About Puppies Largo (Nov '08)
|Thu
|rescue
|27
|Police investigate Florida sex club (Apr '08)
|Wed
|Troysnanny
|94
|Club Elite: Swingers club a big improvement? (Jan '08)
|Jan 4
|Trash Coast
|25
|Publisher plans statewide newspaper aimed at bl... (Dec '05)
|Jan 1
|Hmm
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC