Video shows mob burglarizing grocery ...

Video shows mob burglarizing grocery store

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: ABC Action News

Surveillance video shows a mob of people burglarizing a Tampa grocery store. Tampa Police are asking for help to locate the mob of people who burglarized a Tampa grocery store.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News VIDEO: Here Is How You REALLY Pronounce IKEA (May '16) 5 hr yidfellas v USA 2
News Car burglars target subdivisions near U.S. 301 (Mar '08) 6 hr natalia 28
News Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08) 19 hr Help 1,008
All About Puppies Largo (Nov '08) Thu rescue 27
News Police investigate Florida sex club (Apr '08) Wed Troysnanny 94
News Club Elite: Swingers club a big improvement? (Jan '08) Jan 4 Trash Coast 25
News Publisher plans statewide newspaper aimed at bl... (Dec '05) Jan 1 Hmm 2
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Hillsborough County was issued at January 07 at 3:01PM EST

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,207 • Total comments across all topics: 277,694,578

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC