Two killed, 3-year-old not injured in Tampa hit-and-run crash
A Tampa man faces charges after Tampa police say he fatally struck two people in a crash Sunday night - including the mother of a 3-year-old who was not injured - and ran from the scene. The crash occurred around 11:25 p.m. at the intersection of N 34th Street and E Lake Avenue in East Tampa.
