Trump launches first military action
A US SPECIAL forces raid on al-Qaeda headquarters in Yemen was authorised by President Donald Trump and was aimed at gathering intelligence about the militant group, a US military official says. The official said American elite forces did not seize any militants or take any prisoners off-site after Saturday's raid, which the Pentagon said killed 14 members of al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula.
