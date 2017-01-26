Trump administration pulls back on He...

Trump administration pulls back on HealthCare.gov ads

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Kansas City Nursing News

Xonjenese Jacobs, right, helps Kristen Niemi sign up for the Affordable Care Act during a healthcare expo at the University of South Florida Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. Xonjenese Jacobs, right, helps Kristen Niemi sign up for the Affordable Care Act during a healthcare expo at the University of South Florida Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Tampa, Fla.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Nursing News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawsuit Alleges Illegal Debt Collection Practic... (May '07) Wed Debbie Casagranda 319
tampa bay mugshots Wed Nick 3
News Oldsmar man pleads not-guilty in alleged telema... (Nov '07) Tue Strike3 16
Need help and I Mean need help Jan 22 Dave 2
Joshua Fisher from USF pre med Jan 18 Mad Michelle 1
News Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar... Jan 17 Useless Dogs 1
Lyzayne (malcolm) whitaker Jan 16 question 2
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Hillsborough County was issued at January 27 at 9:42AM EST

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,204 • Total comments across all topics: 278,302,012

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC