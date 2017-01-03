Truck driver charged over spilled gravel that caused crashes on Selmon Expressway ramp

Photo from the Florida Highway Patrol Simon Saez, 37, of Kissimmee was driving a Kenworth semitrailer that spilled about 18,000 pounds of gravel on this Lee Roy Selmon Expressway exit ramp to eastbound Interestate 4 on Nov. 29, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The spilled gravel caused three crashes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.