Truck driver charged over spilled gravel that caused crashes on Selmon Expressway ramp

7 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Photo from the Florida Highway Patrol Simon Saez, 37, of Kissimmee was driving a Kenworth semitrailer that spilled about 18,000 pounds of gravel on this Lee Roy Selmon Expressway exit ramp to eastbound Interestate 4 on Nov. 29, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The spilled gravel caused three crashes.

