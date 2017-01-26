Train Celebrates New Album Release with Intimate Acoustic Set in NYC
When Train goes on tour, they usually perform for 15,000 or 20,000 people at a time, but a handful of lucky fans got a chance to see the band in a very intimate setting Friday night: Berlin, a tiny bar in New York City's East Village. The occasion was a release party-slash-concert to mark Friday's arrival of Train's new album a girl, a bottle, a boat .
Start the conversation, or Read more at KKIQ-FM Pleasanton.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|kEeP a WoRd*DrOp A wOrD (Jan '15)
|13 hr
|Pennie Lane
|357
|Want to make easy money?
|Jan 27
|wtf
|2
|Lawsuit Alleges Illegal Debt Collection Practic... (May '07)
|Jan 25
|Debbie Casagranda
|319
|tampa bay mugshots
|Jan 25
|Nick
|3
|Oldsmar man pleads not-guilty in alleged telema... (Nov '07)
|Jan 24
|Strike3
|16
|Need help and I Mean need help
|Jan 22
|Dave
|2
|Joshua Fisher from USF pre med
|Jan 18
|Mad Michelle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC