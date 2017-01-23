Tom Haines has been promoted Vice President of Operations at Mainsail Lodging Development i...
Mainsail Lodging & Development 4602 Eisenhower Blvd. Tampa, FL 33634 United States Phone: 813.243.2613 Fax: 813.882.4750 Visit Website Mainsail Lodging & Development announced today the promotion of Tom Haines to vice president of operations. For the past four years, Haines has served as general manager of the boutique 137-room Epicurean Hotel in the trendy Hyde Park historic district of South Tampa.
