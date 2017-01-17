Tiffin Rolls Out New Class C Wayfarer in Tampa

Tiffin Motorhomes Inc. rolled out its new Wayfarer, a Class C product on Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis, Tuesday during Industry Day at the Florida RV SuperShow in Tampa, Fla. Hosted by the Florida RV Trade Association at the Florida State Fairgrounds, the 32nd annual SuperShow opens to the public beginning today and runs through Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RV Business.