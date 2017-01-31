Tampa's Nitro develops artificial intelligence system, 'Siri for business'
The first face visitors see when entering the Tampa office of Nitro Solutions is ERIN, a know-it-all receptionist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar...
|18 hr
|JimBob Walton
|2
|kEeP a WoRd*DrOp A wOrD (Jan '15)
|Sun
|Pennie Lane
|357
|Want to make easy money?
|Jan 27
|wtf
|2
|Lawsuit Alleges Illegal Debt Collection Practic... (May '07)
|Jan 25
|Debbie Casagranda
|319
|tampa bay mugshots
|Jan 25
|Nick
|3
|Oldsmar man pleads not-guilty in alleged telema... (Nov '07)
|Jan 24
|Strike3
|16
|Need help and I Mean need help
|Jan 22
|Dave
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC