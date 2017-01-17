Tampa Theatre asks Hillsborough for $...

Tampa Theatre asks Hillsborough for $325,000 to replace outdated seats

11 hrs ago

The theatre, which is on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places, has applied for a $325,000 grant from the county that would go toward replacing the existing seats with more comfortable chairs. County commissioners will decide whether to approve the grant at their Thursday meeting.

