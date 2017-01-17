Tampa Theatre asks Hillsborough for $325,000 to replace outdated seats
The theatre, which is on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places, has applied for a $325,000 grant from the county that would go toward replacing the existing seats with more comfortable chairs. County commissioners will decide whether to approve the grant at their Thursday meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lyzayne (malcolm) whitaker
|Mon
|question
|2
|An Item to help with pain
|Sun
|Interesting
|2
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|Sun
|ROFLMAO
|1,013
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Jan 13
|Geezer Files
|115
|Laser Spine Institute...anyone know about this ... (Sep '12)
|Jan 10
|Dessi
|19
|Wayne Poole, Marty Hoard (Jun '09)
|Jan 9
|yakataka13
|2
|Baby found hours after birth in weeds near Palm... (Apr '08)
|Jan 9
|haley
|126
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC