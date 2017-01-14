Tampa slaying victim was on road to recovery, spent life helping others

It was a cool, breezy night Jan. 14, so William "Bill" Denham decided he would take a walk down the familiar tree-covered streets of his Old Seminole Heights neighborhood. He walked alone to a nearby Walmart and bought a few frozen dinners, stopped by his old house on E Paris Street, then headed toward the small, white wood-framed house on E Crenshaw Street he bought in November with Dan Kane, his partner of 30 years.

