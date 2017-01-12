Tampa reaches three-year contracts with unions for police, firefighters
The City Council today is scheduled to consider labor contracts with three years of raises for the city's unions for police and firefighters. Each contract includes across-the-board raises of 3 percent effective September 2016, 3 percent this coming September and 3.5 percent starting in September 2018.
