Tampa police searching for three people seen punching murder victim
Tampa Police are searching for two men and a woman seen punching a Tampa man moments before he died from his injuries Saturday night. Witnesses told police that two men and a woman were seen punching William "Bill" Denham around 10:20 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of North 15th Street and East Elm Street, a residential area near El-Bethel Baptist Church in Old Seminole Heights.
