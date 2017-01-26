Tampa police ID Seminole Heights murder victim as man, 25
Police have identified a man whose body was found Thursday morning in a Seminole Heights alley as 25-year-old Dontae Lampkins. He died from upper body trauma in a way that led detectives to believe his death was not a random act, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Want to make easy money?
|8 hr
|wtf
|2
|Lawsuit Alleges Illegal Debt Collection Practic... (May '07)
|Jan 25
|Debbie Casagranda
|319
|tampa bay mugshots
|Jan 25
|Nick
|3
|Oldsmar man pleads not-guilty in alleged telema... (Nov '07)
|Jan 24
|Strike3
|16
|Need help and I Mean need help
|Jan 22
|Dave
|2
|Joshua Fisher from USF pre med
|Jan 18
|Mad Michelle
|1
|Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar...
|Jan 17
|Useless Dogs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC