Tampa Mayor tweets about Gasparilla
Every year, Tampa brings in thousands of people from across the state of Florida and from all over the country to celebrate the "pirate invasion" of Tampa Bay. Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn followed the parade with the honorary "surrendering of the key" of Tampa to the Gasparilla pirates who were in full costume.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Want to make easy money?
|Fri
|wtf
|2
|Lawsuit Alleges Illegal Debt Collection Practic... (May '07)
|Jan 25
|Debbie Casagranda
|319
|tampa bay mugshots
|Jan 25
|Nick
|3
|Oldsmar man pleads not-guilty in alleged telema... (Nov '07)
|Jan 24
|Strike3
|16
|Need help and I Mean need help
|Jan 22
|Dave
|2
|Joshua Fisher from USF pre med
|Jan 18
|Mad Michelle
|1
|Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar...
|Jan 17
|Useless Dogs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC