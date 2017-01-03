Tampa man shot by celebratory gunfire
Daniel Renteria was celebrating New Year's Eve with friends in a a Wimauma neighborhood when just after midnight he felt his arm go numb. At first he thought one of the bottle rockets burned his forearm just up from his left wrist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police investigate Florida sex club (Apr '08)
|Tue
|Grenada Freedom
|93
|Publisher plans statewide newspaper aimed at bl... (Dec '05)
|Jan 1
|Hmm
|2
|Henry L. Wright (Apr '13)
|Dec 31
|Upset in Ky
|4
|Anyone ever attend Frenchburg Job Corps (May '09)
|Dec 30
|Michael Burch Lex...
|39
|Crime News - Tampa Bay's 10 - tampabays10.com (May '07)
|Dec 22
|tchauling
|4
|Can you help the hearing impaired, doesn't cost...
|Dec 22
|JimmieBallGame
|1
|Ticketed for wearing Speedo (May '08)
|Dec 22
|JimmieBallGame
|73
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC