Tampa man charged with sexually attacking woman who had just left convenience store

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, at 1 a.m. Friday a woman was walking north on Webb Road, coming from a 7-Eleven, when 26-year-old Leoncio Martin Tejas grabbed her from behind, put his hand over her mouth and forced her to the ground. Tejas then sexually battered the victim and told her not to scream because he had a knife, sheriff's officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.