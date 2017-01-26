Tampa man charged with sexually attacking woman who had just left convenience store
According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, at 1 a.m. Friday a woman was walking north on Webb Road, coming from a 7-Eleven, when 26-year-old Leoncio Martin Tejas grabbed her from behind, put his hand over her mouth and forced her to the ground. Tejas then sexually battered the victim and told her not to scream because he had a knife, sheriff's officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar...
|1 hr
|JimBob Walton
|2
|kEeP a WoRd*DrOp A wOrD (Jan '15)
|16 hr
|Pennie Lane
|357
|Want to make easy money?
|Jan 27
|wtf
|2
|Lawsuit Alleges Illegal Debt Collection Practic... (May '07)
|Jan 25
|Debbie Casagranda
|319
|tampa bay mugshots
|Jan 25
|Nick
|3
|Oldsmar man pleads not-guilty in alleged telema... (Nov '07)
|Jan 24
|Strike3
|16
|Need help and I Mean need help
|Jan 22
|Dave
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC