Tampa International Airport increases se
TAMPA, Fla Forty-five seconds. That's how long officials say it took 26-year-old Esteban Santiago to kill 5 people and injure 6 at a baggage claim area at the Fort Lauderdale International Airport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wayne Poole, Marty Hoard (Jun '09)
|5 hr
|yakataka13
|2
|Baby found hours after birth in weeds near Palm... (Apr '08)
|8 hr
|haley
|126
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|13 hr
|Canada
|114
|Men with Prostate Issues
|18 hr
|linda35ny
|1
|Men that Dress Sharp in Tampa
|Sun
|Robert Lewis 43
|2
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|Sun
|Fascinating
|1,010
|VIDEO: Here Is How You REALLY Pronounce IKEA (May '16)
|Jan 7
|yidfellas v USA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC