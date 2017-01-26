Tampa "genius" with luxury tastes charged in investment scheme
Former hedge fund manager Anthony J. Klatch II's mother once told a reporter that her son, a Tampa resident, had a genius IQ and referred to himself in a letter as a "brain surgeon of the market." Here's what the "brain surgeon" did, federal prosecutors say, after his 2012 conviction in a $2.3 million investment scam: Klatch, barred by a judge from giving investment advice, held informal "classes" in prison teaching inmates about investing and stocks.
