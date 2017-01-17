Tampa Food Not Bombs Will Not Be Prosecuted
This press release came from State Attorney Andrew Warren's office. Tampa, FL - Andrew Warren, the newly-elected State Attorney for the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit, Hillsborough County, will not prosecute volunteers from Tampa Food Not Bombs who were arrested for trespassing for feeding the homeless earlier this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pushing Rope.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar...
|6 hr
|Useless Dogs
|1
|Lyzayne (malcolm) whitaker
|Mon
|question
|2
|An Item to help with pain
|Sun
|Interesting
|2
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|Jan 15
|ROFLMAO
|1,013
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Jan 13
|Geezer Files
|115
|Laser Spine Institute...anyone know about this ... (Sep '12)
|Jan 10
|Dessi
|19
|Wayne Poole, Marty Hoard (Jun '09)
|Jan 9
|yakataka13
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC