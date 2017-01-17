Tampa Food Not Bombs Will Not Be Pros...

Tampa Food Not Bombs Will Not Be Prosecuted

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: Pushing Rope

This press release came from State Attorney Andrew Warren's office. Tampa, FL - Andrew Warren, the newly-elected State Attorney for the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit, Hillsborough County, will not prosecute volunteers from Tampa Food Not Bombs who were arrested for trespassing for feeding the homeless earlier this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pushing Rope.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar... 6 hr Useless Dogs 1
Lyzayne (malcolm) whitaker Mon question 2
An Item to help with pain Sun Interesting 2
News Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08) Jan 15 ROFLMAO 1,013
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Jan 13 Geezer Files 115
Laser Spine Institute...anyone know about this ... (Sep '12) Jan 10 Dessi 19
Wayne Poole, Marty Hoard (Jun '09) Jan 9 yakataka13 2
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,853 • Total comments across all topics: 278,011,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC