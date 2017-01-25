Tampa, Florida Veterans Lawyer Comments Need for Veterans to be Honorably Discharged
Many veterans who were diagnosed with mental problems or traumatic brain injury have received less-than-honorable discharges. But such a discharge can result in the denial of veterans' benefits, thereby causing these veterans to become homeless, imprisoned, develop substance abuse or commit suicide.
