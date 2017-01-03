Tampa dog attack nets nearly $1 milli...

Tampa dog attack nets nearly $1 million lawsuit settlement

A 2012 dog attack that scarred a 6-year-old girl's face has led to a settlement of nearly $1 million, court records show. The settlement, reached last month, is now the subject of a legal dispute between the owners of a company found responsible for the attack and their insurance carrier.

