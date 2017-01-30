Tampa Bay WaVE to open second startup incubator in Channelside Bay Plaza
WaVE's downtown Tampa location has been filled to near capacity with entrepreneurs since it opened in March 2013. The second location, a 14,000-square-foot office in Bay Plaza formerly occupied by the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce, will open on March 1, according to a press release.
