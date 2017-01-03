Tampa Bay Trust adds vice president

The Tampa Bay Trust Company recently announced that Harriett Bankston, has joined the Tampa Bay team as a vice president and client advocate at the firm's Belleair office. Bankston's primary responsibilities will be to familiarize coastal community residents, business owners and nonprofit organizations with the services and benefits of The Tampa Bay Trust Company, as well as introduce them to advisers of the wealth services team to provide counsel as needed.

