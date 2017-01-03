Tampa Arrests Volunteers for Feeding ...

Tampa Arrests Volunteers for Feeding Homeless

A group of volunteers sharing food with the homeless in Tampa, Florida, were recently arrested for the crime of generosity. In two separate videos, Tampa Police Department officers are seen arresting volunteers with the group Food Not Bombs, which feeds the homeless and hungry in public, urban spaces.

