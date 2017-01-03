Tampa Arrests Volunteers for Feeding Homeless
A group of volunteers sharing food with the homeless in Tampa, Florida, were recently arrested for the crime of generosity. In two separate videos, Tampa Police Department officers are seen arresting volunteers with the group Food Not Bombs, which feeds the homeless and hungry in public, urban spaces.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Drudge Retort.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Men with Prostate Issues
|3 hr
|linda35ny
|1
|Men that Dress Sharp in Tampa
|Sun
|Robert Lewis 43
|2
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|Sun
|Fascinating
|1,010
|VIDEO: Here Is How You REALLY Pronounce IKEA (May '16)
|Sat
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Car burglars target subdivisions near U.S. 301 (Mar '08)
|Sat
|natalia
|28
|All About Puppies Largo (Nov '08)
|Jan 5
|rescue
|27
|Police investigate Florida sex club (Apr '08)
|Jan 4
|Troysnanny
|94
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC