Tampa Advocates Are Fighting Like Hell Against a $6 Billion Highway Plan
Grassroots advocates in Tampa are going up against Florida DOT in a standoff with huge implications for the future of the city. FDOT is pushing a massive regional highway expansion scheme, known as Tampa Bay Express, that would add 90 miles of tolled lanes over five counties.
