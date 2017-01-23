Suspect arrested in Florida in the Jan. 18 shooting death and armed robbery in Denham Springs
The man officials say shot and killed Corey Graham during a Jan. 18 robbery in Denham Springs was arrested Monday in Florida, the result of four agencies working together, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. Thomas Fefee, 26, was booked in Florida as a fugitive and faces counts of first-degree murder and armed robbery in Livingston Parish, said LPSO spokeswoman Lori Steele.
