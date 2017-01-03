Sprouts Farmers Market to open second...

Sprouts Farmers Market to open second Tampa Bay area store

6 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Sprouts Farmers Market will open a second Tampa Bay area store in the Plaza at Estrella on Dale Mabry Highway this year. The new store, located at 1523 S. Dale Mabry Highway, is slated to open during the second quarter of the year.

