SpaceX finds source of rocket explosion, plans new launch
SpaceX says it plans to resume flights as early as next week after finding the cause of an explosion that destroyed a rocket and satellite o Last summer, the Tampa Housing Authority abruptly fired the South Florida-based construction contractor that was building the $26 mill
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLA.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police investigate Florida sex club (Apr '08)
|38 min
|Grenada Freedom
|93
|Publisher plans statewide newspaper aimed at bl... (Dec '05)
|Sun
|Hmm
|2
|Henry L. Wright (Apr '13)
|Sat
|Upset in Ky
|4
|Anyone ever attend Frenchburg Job Corps (May '09)
|Dec 30
|Michael Burch Lex...
|39
|Crime News - Tampa Bay's 10 - tampabays10.com (May '07)
|Dec 22
|tchauling
|4
|Can you help the hearing impaired, doesn't cost...
|Dec 22
|JimmieBallGame
|1
|Ticketed for wearing Speedo (May '08)
|Dec 22
|JimmieBallGame
|73
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC