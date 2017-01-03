Shelters opening for colder weather
Opens at 6 p.m. for individuals and families Phone: 554-5004 Media interviews available at this location only Wimauma Senior Center, 5714 North St. in Wimauma Opens at 6 p.m. for individuals and families Phone: 671-7672 Brandon Community Center, 510 E. Sadie St. in Brandon Opens at 6 p.m. for individuals and families Phone: 635-8179 Metropolitan Ministries, 2106 N. Florida Ave. in Tampa This location is where families go for motel vouchers before 5 p.m. After hours phone: 209-1077 North County Salvation Army - Center of Hope, 1400 Tenth St., Sarasota.
