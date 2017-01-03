Second suspect arrested in shooting o...

Second suspect arrested in shooting of toddler

11 hrs ago Read more: ABC Action News

Tampa police arrested Jovaris Lundy , 17, of Riverview, on November 17th without incident in the Robles Park area of Tampa, which is not far from where the shooting occurred shortly after noon the day before. ABC Action News spoke with the girl's mother, Raneisha Simmons, who says she's thankful the two have been arrested, but is not holding any hate for them.

