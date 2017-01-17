Sea level rise could have water lappi...

Sea level rise could have water lapping at Tampa's edges in 2040, study says

Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Rising sea levels could swell Tampa Bay 5 to 19 inches over the next quarter-century, sending more water to lap at the edges of the city of Tampa. That's one conclusion of a new analysis from the Hillsborough City-County Planning Commission, which looked at how potential sea-level rise could affect Tampa and its most flood-prone areas through the year 2040.

Tampa, FL

