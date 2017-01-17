Review: Heavy lifting falls to the le...

Review: Heavy lifting falls to the leads in Opera Tampa's 'Romeo and Juliet'

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

Drama is great in opera when you can get it. It has never been considered essential, at least not when compared with the music, with which things like acting and character and staging are at best unequal partners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need help and I Mean need help 7 hr Appleman 1
Joshua Fisher from USF pre med Jan 18 Mad Michelle 1
News Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar... Jan 17 Useless Dogs 1
Lyzayne (malcolm) whitaker Jan 16 question 2
An Item to help with pain Jan 15 Interesting 2
News Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08) Jan 15 ROFLMAO 1,013
News Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13) Jan 13 Geezer Files 115
See all Tampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Hillsborough County was issued at January 21 at 8:36PM EST

Tampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Tampa, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,935 • Total comments across all topics: 278,129,589

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC