Review: Heavy lifting falls to the leads in Opera Tampa's 'Romeo and Juliet'
Drama is great in opera when you can get it. It has never been considered essential, at least not when compared with the music, with which things like acting and character and staging are at best unequal partners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need help and I Mean need help
|7 hr
|Appleman
|1
|Joshua Fisher from USF pre med
|Jan 18
|Mad Michelle
|1
|Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar...
|Jan 17
|Useless Dogs
|1
|Lyzayne (malcolm) whitaker
|Jan 16
|question
|2
|An Item to help with pain
|Jan 15
|Interesting
|2
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|Jan 15
|ROFLMAO
|1,013
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Jan 13
|Geezer Files
|115
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC