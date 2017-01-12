Restaurant owner buys figures from Tampa zoo for $30K
A nostalgic Tampa restaurant owner spent nearly $30,000 to preserve his most cherished childhood memories by buying nearly every fiberglass figure left from the Lowry Park Zoo's old Fairyland. The Tampa Bay Times reports Richard Gonzmart, owner of the Columbia Restaurants, bought the figures Saturday.
