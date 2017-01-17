Rep. Castor: Here's what Obama did for Tampa Bay
In addition to his dignity in office, scandal-free years and economic progress for America, President Barack Obama leaves a tangible legacy for our Tampa Bay families and businesses. You save time on every ride across the Selmon Crosstown Connector, the largest road-building investment in the American Reinvestment and Recovery Act and linchpin for the future of Port Tampa Bay and Ybor City businesses.
