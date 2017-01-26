Refugees nervous about Trump's ban

Refugees nervous about Trump's ban

The future of hundreds of Syrian refugees hoping to get to Tampa is on the line as Trump is expected to sign an executive order banning them from entering the country. "We just want the American people to open their hearts and welcome us here," said Mohamed Aljajea, who came to the US from Syria with his wife and four children.

