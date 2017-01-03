ProTek Construction Will Open Second ...

ProTek Construction Will Open Second Location for Tampa Roofing Services in 2017

ProTek Construction Services Inc. is opening a second location in Tampa, Florida on January 1, 2017 to provide quality home exterior services. NAPERVILLE, IL, USA, January 4, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProTek Construction Services Inc. is opening a second location in Tampa, Florida on January 1, 2017 to provide quality home exterior services for restoration, replacement and remodeling including roofing, siding, decking, gutters, and other value add exterior components.

