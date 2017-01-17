Prosperity, heresy and Trump: Inauguration pastor Paula White answers her critics
Paula White speaks at her church, New Destiny Christian Center, on Jan. 1, 2017, in Apopka, Fl. Photo courtesy of Sarah M. Brown Paula White has been called the president-elect's "God whisperer" and the closest thing Donald Trump has to a spiritual guide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joshua Fisher from USF pre med
|Wed
|Mad Michelle
|1
|Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar...
|Tue
|Useless Dogs
|1
|Lyzayne (malcolm) whitaker
|Jan 16
|question
|2
|An Item to help with pain
|Jan 15
|Interesting
|2
|Manatee County man charged with murder (Feb '08)
|Jan 15
|ROFLMAO
|1,013
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|Jan 13
|Geezer Files
|115
|Laser Spine Institute...anyone know about this ... (Sep '12)
|Jan 10
|Dessi
|19
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC