Police: Suspect in officer's killing was wearing body armor
The Tampa Bay Rays have claimed outfielder Jason Coats off waivers from the Chicago White Sox and designated right-handed pitcher Dylan Flor Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn was beaming with pride Tuesday, after five days of college football celebration, calling the entire weekend an unpr ORLANDO, Fla. - A fugitive who is the focus of a four-day manhunt was wearing a bulletproof vest when he fatally shot an Orlando police sergeant earlier this week, Orlando's police chief said Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLA.
Add your comments below
Tampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida woman wins $590.5m Powerball jackpot (May '13)
|2 hr
|Geezer Files
|115
|Laser Spine Institute...anyone know about this ... (Sep '12)
|Jan 10
|Dessi
|19
|An Item to help with pain
|Jan 10
|linda35ny
|1
|Wayne Poole, Marty Hoard (Jun '09)
|Jan 9
|yakataka13
|2
|Baby found hours after birth in weeds near Palm... (Apr '08)
|Jan 9
|haley
|126
|Men with Prostate Issues
|Jan 9
|linda35ny
|1
|Men that Dress Sharp in Tampa
|Jan 8
|Robert Lewis 43
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC