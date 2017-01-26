Police step up security for Gasparilla

Police step up security for Gasparilla

Tampa police, Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies and federal agents will be out in full force tomorrow during Tampa's annual Gasparilla parade. More than 300,000 people are expected to attend the event that starts at 11 a.m. and goes on through 7:30 p.m. "There will be guys walking through the crowd as pirates, or maybe not, in plain clothes making sure that the general public is safe," said Tampa Police chief Eric Ward.

